Design team to be appointed early next year for new plaza at Tralee train station

A design team will be appointed early next year for a project to rejuvenate the Casement Station area in Tralee.

The project involves a plaza area in front of the train station, which also serves as the starting point of the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley asked what’s been done to advance proposed works at Casement Station.

Correspondence from Iarnród Éireann Chief Executive Jim Meade from the start of this year said state funding has been granted for development at the station.

At the time, Iarnród Éireann said it was awaiting proposals from the council to upgrade facilities.

In response to Cllr Foley’s motion, Kerry County Council said several on-site meetings have taken place between the council and representatives from Irish Rail to advance the Casement Station Plaza.

This re-design is part of Tralee’s proposal for Urban Regeneration Development Funding.

The council says working in partnership with Irish Rail, a design team will be appointed to advance the design to planning stage before the end of Q1 in 2024.

The council says the proposed plaza area to the front of Casement Station will involve a landmark re-invention of the space on the southern aspect of the station.

It says this will revitalise the train and bus station, and its environs.

The council says this will create a sustainable transport hub and a serviced start/finish point for the Tralee-Fenit Greenway, linking it to the numerous proposed and existing safe cycling and walking routes throughout the town.