Derrynane House was the most visited OPW site in Kerry last year

Sep 17, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Derrynane House was the most visited OPW site in Kerry last year
Derrynan House, the ancestral home of the Liberator, Daniel O'Connell. Photo: August Schwerdfeger, from Wikimedia Commons
Derrynane House is still the most-visited OPW site in Kerry.

That’s according to figures from the Office of Public Works, which manages heritage sites across the country.

Last year over 15 million (15,096,931) visits were made to national monuments and heritage properties nationwide, with 482,100 people attending sites in Kerry.

The OPW counted visitor numbers to eight of its most popular sites in the county in 2022.

Figures from the Office of Public Works show the childhood home of the Liberator, Daniel O’Connell, had the highest number of visitors to any OPW site in Kerry in 2022.

Over 288,000 (288,267) people went through the doors of Derrynane House, Caherdaniel last year. A drop of 19% on the figure in 2021.

More than 86,000 (86,324) people visited Ross Castle in Killarney, over 16 times the 2021 number (5,267).

12,000 sightseers visited the Blasket Islands, while the Blasket Island Visitor Centre had more than 43,000 (43,348) tourists – making it the third most visited OPW site in Kerry last year.

Over 19,500 (19,591) people flocked to Gallarus Castle in West Kerry, a drop of over 42% on the 2021 figure.

More than 14,000 (14,197) tourists visited UNESCO world heritage site, Skellig Michael/Sceilg Mhichíl, a 17% increase on the year before.

Ardfert Cathedral saw more than 9,500 (9,526) people through the doors in the year.

Meanwhile, the OPW site of Listowel Castle, which was closed in 2021, welcomed over 8,800 (8,847) visitors last year.

