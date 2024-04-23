Advertisement
Deputy Michael McNamara announces European election candidacy for Ireland South

Apr 23, 2024 17:36 By radiokerrynews
Independent TD for Clare, Michael McNamara has announced he will be contesting the European election in the Ireland South constituency, which includes Kerry.

Deputy McNamara will be running an Independent candidate.

He says "protecting family farms, which uphold the highest environmental and welfare standards, from greedy multinational retailers and conglomerates" would be a key issue for him.

The Independent deputy also says the European Union "must use its position in the world to address the root causes of mass migration", and that he wants those on hospital waiting lists to be able to get treatment in other European countries.

Deputy McNamara says he will be "a strong advocate for Ireland’s offshore wind energy sector, with its vast potential held back by government inertia, as has our biomethane sector.”

He also says he would also use his position as MEP "to advocate for funding as part of the European Green Deal to increase Ireland’s housing stock through the conversion and renovation of upper floors over commercial units on the streets of every town and city in Ireland South into residential accommodation".

