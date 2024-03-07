Locals have appealed to Kerry County Council to address, what they call, a busy, narrow and dangerous road outside Killarney.

Coolcashlagh has been the scene of numerous accidents in recent years.

Local businessman Mike Jack Cronin and resident Con Stack addressed the recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District to highlight the issue.

The deputation told councillors that locals are very worried about the safety of the road - with numerous accidents having taken place there in recent years.

They say the volume of traffic has risen significantly since the Macroom bypass opened, claiming over 1,000 people travel it daily - especially between the Park Road Roundabout and the Roadstone site on the main Killarney-Cork Road.

Mr Stack says the road is barely wide enough for two cars to pass each other, and wider vehicles, such as vans and lorries, are routinely forced off the edge of the road - resulting in several tyre blow-outs.

The meeting was told vehicles often struggle to access the N22 Cork road from the L3011 at Coolcashlagh because of heavy traffic picking up speed after Pike Hill.

Messrs Cronin and Stack said that there are simple solutions to many of these problems.

They believe widening a short section of the road, adding a solid white line, and joining the main Cork Road via a left-turn only exit from Coolcashlagh would avoid the need for a new road.

Mr Cronin suggested the family, which owns the land, is willing to work with the council.

Options such as the installation of traffic lights or a roundabout were also mentioned during the meeting.

District Engineer John Ahern says he will continue to negotiate with the landowners, but reminded councillors it's "a matter of resources".

In the short-term, Mr Ahern also committed to try have the ditches cut twice a year and the road fully skirted.