Department of Agriculture refuses to comment on forestry enforcement failure

Oct 26, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
The Department of Agriculture says it can't comment on the almost decade-long wait of a Kerry home owner affected by forestry licence breaches.

Pat O'Sullivan from Kilcummin has been attempting to get the department to enforce its own rules on forestry setback limits affecting his home.

However, despite a replanting order being issued to the forestry owner seven years ago, not a single tree has been removed to date.

The plot of forestry in Knocktaggle, Kilcummin breaches the setback limit for forestry of 60 meters from neighbouring homes.

Several inspections have been carried out by department officials over the years and several replanting orders were issued to the forestry owner.

This order was not complied with which is a breach of the Forestry Act 2014.

The department told Mr O'Sullivan it was seeking legal advice on the matter and that it would be taking legal action.

This process alone went on for at least two years.

He was also informed that the unique circumstances of the case had prompted a national review of its policy in the area.

When contacted the Department of Agriculture said it would not be appropriated to comment on an issue that was still under investigation.

It also refused to comment on what if any issues to do with the case let to a review of its national policy or if the policy has been changed as a result.

Mr O'Sullivan says the matter is a total failure of regulation:

