Department of Agriculture identifies change in Kerry wildfire trends

A forestry inspector with the Department of Agriculture has said the trends in Kerry wildfires has changed in recent years.

Ciaran Nugent, who is also a specialist in fire management, noted how wildfires have become less frequent in mountainous areas and are now more likely to happen on boglands.

His comments follow a report released by the department earlier this week which revealed that 2021 saw a record amount of uncontrolled wildfires across the country.

He explains how extended periods of drought in recent years have contributed to the increase in dangerous bog fires.

Human activity has also been a contributing factor to the change in trends, according to the fire management expert.

Ciaran Nugent says illegal dumping has been particularly problematic.