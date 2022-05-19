Advertisement
Delays expected in results of hospital and GP requested tests in Kerry

May 19, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Delays are expected in the coming days in the results of hospital and GP requested tests in Kerry.

This follows industrial action yesterday by medical scientists, including at University Hospital Kerry, which led to the suspension of routine GP testing services.

Many inpatient and day-case elective procedures, and outpatient appointments at UHK were also cancelled.

The South/South West Hospital Group says while lab services are returning to normal, a build-up of demand is likely to result in delayed turnaround times for both hospital and GP requested tests today and tomorrow.

The group says, however, all efforts will be made to minimise the impact of the disruption, and cancelled appointments and procedures will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

 

