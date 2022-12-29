Advertisement
Decrease in most categories of criminal activity in Kerry during 2022

Dec 29, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Decrease in most categories of criminal activity in Kerry during 2022
Most categories of crime decreased in Kerry during 2022.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Padraic Powell, who gave an overview of reported crime in the county.

He says there has been a 44% reduction in arson, a 15% drop in drunkenness offences, while theft from vehicles is down 70%.

However, assaults causing harm, theft from shops and possession of drugs for sale or supply offences have increased.

Chief Superintendent Powell says despite the rise in some cases, it highlights the importance that people are now reporting crimes like domestic violence to Gardaí.

