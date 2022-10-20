Decision will be made next week on bail application for man charged with brother’s murder in Tralee

A decision will be made next week on whether a Kerry man, who’s charged with the murder of his brother, will be granted bail.

35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney has been charged with the murder of his brother Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee, on October 5th.

His bail application was heard in the High Court today.

Thomas Dooley, who was aged 43 and from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally stabbed on October 5th at Rath Cemetery, where a funeral had been taking place.

A full bail hearing for took place before the High Court sitting at Cloverhill Courthouse today.

Bail can only be sought in the High Court on a murder charge.

Patrick Dooley, who is represented by Killarney solicitor Padraig O’Connell, appeared via videolink from Cork prison.

Mr Dooley’s parents and wife were in court.

Mr O’Connell instructed Tony McGillicuddy Senior Counsel and Caroline O’Connell Barrister of Law.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath reserved his decision until next Wednesday (October 26th), when he will give a written judgement.