Advertisement
News

Decision to refuse Tralee housing development appealed

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Decision to refuse Tralee housing development appealed Decision to refuse Tralee housing development appealed
Share this article

A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse planning permission for a housing development in Tralee is being appealed.

Tulfarris CG Limited sought to demolish two houses at Cloon More, Boherbee and build 85 residential units including apartments and townhouses.

Planners felt the proposal would lead to a disjointed and piecemeal form of development and would seriously injure the amenities of the area.

Advertisement

The council added it intends to develop the Clash to Ballymullen link road and this proposed development is premature pending the completion of that project.

The developers have appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus