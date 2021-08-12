Decision to refuse Tralee housing development appealed

A decision by Kerry County Council to refuse planning permission for a housing development in Tralee is being appealed.

Tulfarris CG Limited sought to demolish two houses at Cloon More, Boherbee and build 85 residential units including apartments and townhouses.

Planners felt the proposal would lead to a disjointed and piecemeal form of development and would seriously injure the amenities of the area.

The council added it intends to develop the Clash to Ballymullen link road and this proposed development is premature pending the completion of that project.

The developers have appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála.