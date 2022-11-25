Decision on upgrade of Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant delayed yet again

A decision has been delayed yet again on the proposed Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade.

An Bord Pleanála had been due to make a decision earlier this month, with hopes works could begin next year if given the green light.

No new decision date has been set for the plans, which are holding up the development of housing in the South Kerry town.

After being granted planning permission by Kerry County Council, plans to upgrade and increase the capacity of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant were appealed last April to An Bord Pleanála.

It had indicated a decision would be made by August 22nd; this decision was then deferred to November 11th.

Kerry County Council, however, now says a letter dated November 14th has been sent by An Bord Pleanála, stating that due to a backlog of cases, it’s not been possible to make a decision on the case yet.

It also hasn’t yet given a new date for when a decision may be made by.

The proposed Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade has been holding up housing developments in the South Kerry town for a number of years.

Planning applications have been refused as there isn’t adequate capacity in the wastewater treatment plant.

At this month’s Kenmare Municipal District meeting, the local authority also noted that no further social housing developments can be advanced in Kenmare, as future programme plans are dependent on increased infrastructure capacity.

It had been hoped to begin construction of the Kenmare Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade next year, pending a grant of planning.