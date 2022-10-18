Decision due tomorrow on planning application for glamping facility at Killarney racecourse

A decision is due to be made tomorrow, on whether planning permission will be granted to build a new glamping site at Killarney racecourse.

An application was lodged in March by Killarney Glamping of Ballycasheen, Killarney, to install 15 prefabricated glamping pods, as well as an office, parking area, refuse enclosure and ancillary site services.

The site for the project in question is described as Killarney racecourse, Bunrower, Ross Road and it's proposed to install the pods in the Northern section of the Ross golf course, which is located inside the horse racing track circuit.

Advertisement

The application states that the glamping units will integrate into the natural landscape of the area.

Killarney Glamping currently operates another glamping facility at Ballycasheen, and intends to lease the lands from Killarney racecourse.

The site for the proposed glamping facility is currently zoned as 'Active Open Space', and while it's adjacent to Killarney National Park, it's not within an area of special conservation.

Advertisement

A decision on the project is due to be made by the council tomorrow.