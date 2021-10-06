Decision due today on appealing South Kerry Greenway to Court of Appeal

A decision is due today on the future of the South Kerry Greenway.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys is due to give a decision in the High Court on appealing the process. Kerry Fianna Fáil Councillor, Michael Cahill says today marks a major day for Kerry and the development of the greenway.

In July, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys dismissed two legal challenges against the decision of An Bord Pleanála to grant permission to Kerry County Council for the South Kerry Greenway and the accompanying CPO. He's now due to make a decision today on an application for a certificate to appeal this judgement to the Court of Appeal.

Advertisement

Cllr Michael Cahill, who's chairperson of South Kerry Development Partnership, says today is a massive day for the people of Kerry and for generations to come. He says it's 11 years since the South Kerry Development Partnership completed a feasibility study on the South Kerry Greenway.

The proposed 32-kilometre greenway is to run from Glenbeigh to Renard.

Cllr Cahill says the while the delay in building will have increased the cost, it'll be worth the investment, adding it'll be a lifeline and a gamechanger for Kerry.