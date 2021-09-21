Decision due next month on plans for Killarney apartment development

A decision will be made by the end of October as to whether planning will be granted for 33 apartments in Killarney.
Developer IPH Killarney Holdings Limited aims to construct a six-storey building at Monsignor O'Flaherty Road, Killarney.
The proposed development comprises 23 two-bedroom and 10 one-bedroom apartments.
The plans were submitted to Kerry County Council in March, but further information was sought in May.
This was sent into the council in August, and a decision is now due in the case by October 31st.
