Decision due in coming week on multi-million-euro Dingle Distillery development

A decision is due in the coming week on a multi-million-euro redevelopment of Dingle Distillery.

The planning application was originally made to Kerry County Council in April, but further information was sought on the plans.

That's now been submitted by the developers, with the council due to make a decision by October 28th.

Dingle Distillery is planning a major redevelopment, which could create up to 50 jobs if it gets the green light.

It applied to Kerry County Council last April for planning permission to demolish a small section of the existing distillery at the old mill, Milltown, Dingle, and construct an area of over 1,700sqm.

This would include a circular, three-storey tower with reception, visitor centre, bar and viewing balcony, and extended production and storage facilities.

Council planners sought further information on the plans in June; this was submitted in recent weeks, with a final decision due on the case by October 28th.

Dingle Distillery first opened in 2012, and produces whiskey, vodka, and gin, employing 18 people.

The owners say event space in the proposed redevelopment would be available for concerts, festivals and private hire.

They add the distillery will support craftspeople on the Dingle Peninsula by offering their produce for sale.