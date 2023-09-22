Death announced of former special adviser to President Robinson, Kerry native Bride Rosney

The death has been announced of former special adviser to President Robinson, Kerry native Bride Rosney.

Ms Rosney, was born in Kerry and spent much of her childhood in Cahersiveen.

She worked as special advisor to former President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, from 1990 until 1998.

Ms Rosney later worked as director for communications for RTÉ, before taking up the role as secretary to the Board of Trustees of the Mary Robinson Foundation.

In a post on social media, her brother, Michael, confirmed the sudden and unexpected passing of Bride Rosney.

President Higgins has paid tribute to Ms Rosney.

He stated: “May I, as President of Ireland, join with the family, friends and colleagues of Bride Rosney in expressing my sadness following the sudden news of her death earlier today. Bride was renowned, throughout her career, as a fearless advocate who dedicated her life to the betterment of society, both in Ireland and throughout the world."

President Higgins said: "In her work as special adviser to my predecessor as President of Ireland, Mary Robinson, with whom she shared so many ideals, both in Áras an Uachtaráin and their continuing work together later at the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and at the Mary Robinson Foundation for Climate Justice, Bride Rosney played a major role in the development of the potential of the Office of President of Ireland and in the pursuit of human rights and climate justice globally."

"Bride will be remembered too for her important contributions to education, to public service broadcasting, to public service in the broadest sense and to the many other organisations and causes to which she brought such considerable expertise and passion throughout her life and career."

"May I send my deepest condolences to her partner Peter, her sister Mary, her brother Michael and her wider family, to her committed friend and colleague of so many decades Mary Robinson, and to all of her many friends," the President's statement concluded.