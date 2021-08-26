Advertisement
News

Deadline looming for funding for outdoor dining areas in Kerry

Aug 26, 2021 10:08 By radiokerrynews
Deadline looming for funding for outdoor dining areas in Kerry Deadline looming for funding for outdoor dining areas in Kerry
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

Kerry hospitality businesses have up until the end of September to claim money back for developing outdoor dining areas.

It’s under Kerry County Council’s Outdoor Seating and Accessories for Tourism and Hospitality Business Scheme.

It’s open to attractions, hotels, restaurants, public houses, or other businesses serving food, as well as pubs not serving food.

Advertisement

A grant of up to €4,000 is available to cover costs of items such as outdoor tables, chairs, and heaters, that were bought between April last year and the end of this September.

The closing date for applications is September 30th.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus