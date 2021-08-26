Deadline looming for funding for outdoor dining areas in Kerry

Kerry hospitality businesses have up until the end of September to claim money back for developing outdoor dining areas.

It’s under Kerry County Council’s Outdoor Seating and Accessories for Tourism and Hospitality Business Scheme.

It’s open to attractions, hotels, restaurants, public houses, or other businesses serving food, as well as pubs not serving food.

A grant of up to €4,000 is available to cover costs of items such as outdoor tables, chairs, and heaters, that were bought between April last year and the end of this September.

The closing date for applications is September 30th.