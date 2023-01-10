Data Protection Commission assessing alleged RTB data breach involving Kerry letting agency

The Data Protection Commission has confirmed it is assessing an alleged data breach by the RTB involving a Kerry letting agency.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Residential Tenancies Board mistakenly sent private details, including PPS numbers, of more than 350 tenants of student accommodation in Dublin, to a letting agency in Kerry.

The paper reports the alleged data breach also included names, addresses, email addresses and rental details.

The Data Protection Commissioner confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it has received a breach notification from the RTB and the DPC is currently assessing it.

Radio Kerry has contacted the RTB for comment, but has not yet received a response.