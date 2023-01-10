Advertisement
News

Data Protection Commission assessing alleged RTB data breach involving Kerry letting agency

Jan 10, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Data Protection Commission assessing alleged RTB data breach involving Kerry letting agency Data Protection Commission assessing alleged RTB data breach involving Kerry letting agency
Share this article

The Data Protection Commission has confirmed it is assessing an alleged data breach by the RTB involving a Kerry letting agency.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Residential Tenancies Board mistakenly sent private details, including PPS numbers, of more than 350 tenants of student accommodation in Dublin, to a letting agency in Kerry.

The paper reports the alleged data breach also included names, addresses, email addresses and rental details.

Advertisement

The Data Protection Commissioner confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it has received a breach notification from the RTB and the DPC is currently assessing it.

Radio Kerry has contacted the RTB for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus