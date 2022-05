This year’s Darkness Into Light event takes place at eight Kerry locations tomorrow morning.

The annual fundraising event for the suicide prevention charity Pieta House began in 2009, with in-person walks returning for the first time since 2019.

Walks are organised in Caherdaniel, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Killarney, Tralee and Tarbert.

All events have a start-time of 4:15am, and details on how to register are available here.