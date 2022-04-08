Danny Healy-Rae says DPP decision exonerates him

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the DPP's decision not to prosecute, following a garda probe into alleged COVID-19 breaches in his pub, shows he’s been exonerated.

Gardaí launched an investigation after a video and images were posted online of a gathering, which took place last July, in the TD’s Kilgarvan pub.

The video appeared to show people dancing and moving around the premises without masks and also showed bar counter service taking place.

Such behaviours were in breach of COVID-19 regulations at the time.

In January, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions directed that there be no prosecution arising from the garda investigation into alleged COVID-19 breaches at Deputy Danny Healy-Rae’s pub in Kilgarvan.

Deputy Healy-Rae says he has no comment to make about either the investigation or the video and images that appeared to show breaches.

However, he says the DPP’s decision proves that he has been cleared and exonerated.

The Kerry independent deputy says any further questions should be directed to the DPP.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says he won’t apologise to the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly when on July 14th last year he accused him of throwing publicans and restaurateurs to the wolves due to a delay in reopening indoor hospitality in these venues.

He says it showed that the minister and the government couldn’t trust publicans and other business people when in fact, they could keep people apart and run their business well.

The exchange took place days before the alleged breaches in his pub.

Deputy Healy-Rae says his comments weren't hypocritical and he was standing up for rural Ireland.