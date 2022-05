A statue of Daniel O’Connell is to be donated to Leinster House.

The Sunday Times reports that Bank of Ireland has agreed to donate the statue of the Liberator to the Houses of the Oireachtas.

The statue previously stood at the Bank of Ireland branch on College Green in Dublin, but was removed as part of a redevelopment and put into storage.

The paper reports that it’s not yet been decided where in Leinster House it will be displayed.