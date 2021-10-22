Daniel O'Connell School returns after two year absence

The Daniel O'Connell School will recommence this weekend after a two year absence.

The school offers lectures on local, county, national and international history, as well as a section dedicated to The Liberator.

The Daniel O'Connell School will take place in two locations in Kerry this weekend.

Today, the programme will be held at the Ring of Kerry Hotel, Cahersiveen, with Saturday's lectures taking place at Daniel O'Connell's ancestoral home; Derrynane House in Caherdaniel.

Speakers include Professor Mary McAuliffe from UCD, Dr Thomas Earls FitzGerald and Professor Maurice Bric, who is the Director of the Daniel O'Connell School.

On Saturday, Professor Bric will give a talk on Daniel O'Connell's legacy.

Admission is by pre-registration only, and will be on a first come, first serve basis due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those looking to register can do so by logging onto https://danieloconnellsummerschool.com