Daingean Uí Chúis Language Plan officially launched

The Daingean Uí Chúis Language Plan has been launched.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport, Jack Chambers officiated at the event in An Díseart today.

Annual funding of €80,000 is being provided to implement the seven-year plan.

Minister Chambers also announced the awarding of grants totalling €54,578 for two projects under his Department’s Community and Language Supports Programme.

€39,818 will go to An Ghaeltacht for works on the playing field in Gallars.

The remaining €14,760 will go to Coiste Forbartha Fhionn Trá to appoint consultants to examine the proposed refurbishment of the community hall.