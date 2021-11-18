Daily average COVID cases in Kerry reduces slightly

The daily average number of cases in Kerry has reduced slightly.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which provides updates on the prevalence of the disease nationwide. Up to midnight on Tuesday, there were 1,706 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry over the previous fortnight.

This gives a 14-day incidence rate of 1,155 per 100,000 population. Kerry’s rate was the third highest two weeks ago; now it’s ranked 14th.

Over the five-day period up to Tuesday night, there were an average of 124 cases confirmed daily in the county.

Earlier this week, the daily average was 145 cases.

As of last evening, there were 18 patients in University Hospital Kerry with the virus, two of whom were in the ICU.