Advertisement
News

Daily average COVID cases in Kerry reduces slightly

Nov 18, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Daily average COVID cases in Kerry reduces slightly Daily average COVID cases in Kerry reduces slightly
Share this article

The daily average number of cases in Kerry has reduced slightly.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which provides updates on the prevalence of the disease nationwide. Up to midnight on Tuesday, there were 1,706 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry over the previous fortnight.

This gives a 14-day incidence rate of 1,155 per 100,000 population. Kerry’s rate was the third highest two weeks ago; now it’s ranked 14th.

Advertisement

Over the five-day period up to Tuesday night, there were an average of 124 cases confirmed daily in the county.

Earlier this week, the daily average was 145 cases.

As of last evening, there were 18 patients in University Hospital Kerry with the virus, two of whom were in the ICU.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus