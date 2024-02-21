Dáil hears a sick animal can be treated quicker in some parts of Kerry than a sick person

The Dáil has heard a sick animal can be treated quicker in some parts of Kerry than a sick person.

The Rural Independent Group has tabled a motion calling for immediate action on GP shortages in rural areas.

The group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae - says recent data revealed many people in rural Ireland may have to wait a fortnight to get a GP appointment.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, says it's shocking animals can get healthcare faster than a human: