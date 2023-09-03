Cyclist killed following crash on Killorglin to Cromane road

A cyclist has been killed in a crash in South Kerry.

The man in his 60s died when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

Advertisement

A woman in her 20s has been arrested and is being held at a Garda Station in the county, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.