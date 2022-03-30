Advertisement
Cyclist found near Castlemaine died of natural causes

Mar 30, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
It’s believed the cyclist found near Castlemaine yesterday morning died of natural causes.

Stephen Justie who was in his 50s, had been found unresponsive on the roadside at Rushen, Ardywanig.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Mr Justie was originally from Northern Ireland but had been living in the area for several decades and was well known.

The post mortem on his body is complete, but the results aren’t being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, especially any road users with dash-cam footage.

