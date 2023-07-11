Crucial meeting on the future of Dingle Food Festival to take place this evening

This year's Dingle Food Festival will only go ahead in the autumn, if a sufficient number of people volunteer to help run the event.

That's according to the new festival director Martin Brealin, who's called a public meeting in Dingle this evening, to make an urgent appeal for volunteers.

The Dingle Food Festival was founded in 2008 and has attracted huge crowds into the town ever since.

Advertisement

This year's event is due to take place from September 29 to October 1, with a wide programme of events including cookery demonstrations, a taste trails and food markets.

However, there's concern that not enough volunteers will be available this year to run the programme.

Director Martin Brealin says between 50 and 60 people are needed on the weekend itself, and a further 12 to 15 volunteers in the run-up to the festival.

Advertisement

A public meeting is being held at Benner's Hotel this evening at 6.30pm; local business people are asked to either attend, send a representative or pledge their support by emailing [email protected].

Mr Brealin says the Food Festival is a huge event for West Kerry and it would be a shame if it didn't go ahead, due to lack of volunteers.