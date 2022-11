Pupils at a Kerry school are the undisputed champions of the deep, blue sea!

The Marine Institute has honoured the children of Scoil Réalt na Mara in Cromane for their outstanding project on the ocean.

Their ocean literacy project showed how the seas impact all our lives and how we, in turn, affect oceans.

The children’s work was displayed in the beach café in Cromane.

They also created models that could be used to clean the ocean and took part in seashore safaris.