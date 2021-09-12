Advertisement
Criminal Assets Bureau investigating 36 targets in Kerry at end of 2020

Sep 12, 2021 16:09 By radiokerrynews
The Criminal Assets Bureau was investigating 36 targets in Kerry at the end of last year.

That's according to the bureau's annual report for 2020, which included a geographical breakdown of targets under investigation at the end of the year.

There were 36 persons or organisations under investigation by CAB at the end of 2020 in Kerry.

CAB had 1,731 targets across the country at the end of last year, with just under 45% located in Dublin.

So far this year in Kerry, the Criminal Assets Bureau has seized a home, vehicles and funds worth over €300,000, following an operation in Killarney in April.

