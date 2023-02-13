Advertisement
News

Credit Union warning Kerry public about phising scam

Feb 13, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Credit Union warning Kerry public about phising scam Credit Union warning Kerry public about phising scam
Share this article

The public are being warned about a texting scam that's been circulated in Kerry in recent days.

Mobile phone users are being sent a text message, which purports to be from the Irish League of Credit Unions, claiming that the customer’s account has been placed on hold.

The person is asked to click on a link and asked to fill in account details on a cloned version of the ILCU website.

Advertisement

However, once a person logs on, the scammer can access their bank details and remove money from their account.

Incidents have also arisen where a landline number calls purporting to be from ILCU and asks a person for their account details.

The ILCU are reminding customers that they will never contact members by phone, text or email asking them to verify personal information; and if in doubt to contact their local credit union directly.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus