Credit Union warning Kerry public about phising scam

The public are being warned about a texting scam that's been circulated in Kerry in recent days.

Mobile phone users are being sent a text message, which purports to be from the Irish League of Credit Unions, claiming that the customer’s account has been placed on hold.

The person is asked to click on a link and asked to fill in account details on a cloned version of the ILCU website.

However, once a person logs on, the scammer can access their bank details and remove money from their account.

Incidents have also arisen where a landline number calls purporting to be from ILCU and asks a person for their account details.

The ILCU are reminding customers that they will never contact members by phone, text or email asking them to verify personal information; and if in doubt to contact their local credit union directly.