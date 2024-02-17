Advertisement
Creative Ireland Kerry is seeking proposals for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg

Feb 17, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Creative Ireland Kerry is seeking proposals for this year's Cruinniú na nÓg
Cruinniú na nÓg Kerry - Mini Music Movers Workshop Killarney
Creative Ireland Kerry is seeking proposals for this year’s Cruinniú na nÓg.

The national day of free creativity for children and young people will take place on Saturday, the 15th June.

Organisations, artists and other creatives have until Thursday, 21st March to pitch free events and initiatives which would take place leading up to, or on the day itself.

Examples could include art, craft, theatre, music, street art, performance, fashion, photography, digital arts, literature, storytelling, coding, biodiversity, heritage, archaeology, landscape etc.

They are looking to support events that pay the artists and creative facilitators.

Grants of between €100 and €2,000 euro will depend on the proposal.

Further information, application forms, and guidelines are available from the Kerry County Council Arts Office website at arts.kerrycoco.ie or by emailing [email protected].

The deadline for submissions is 1pm on Thursday, 21st March 2024.

