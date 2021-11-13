Crag Cave appealing for public's help after parts stolen from lorry

A prominent Kerry business is appealing for the public's help after parts were stolen from its lorry.

The doors and seats were taken from the Crag Cave lorry yesterday, which was parked at Dooneen Wood on the N21 Limerick road outside Castleisland town.

Anyone with information, or who travelled the route yesterday and has dash cam footage, is being asked to come forward.

Donie Geaney, whose family runs Crag Cave, says he will have to foot the cost of replacing the equipment if it's not recovered.

He describes his reaction when he had heard what happened.