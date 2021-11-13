Advertisement
News

Crag Cave appealing for public's help after parts stolen from lorry

Nov 13, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Crag Cave appealing for public's help after parts stolen from lorry Crag Cave appealing for public's help after parts stolen from lorry
Share this article

A prominent Kerry business is appealing for the public's help after parts were stolen from its lorry.

The doors and seats were taken from the Crag Cave lorry yesterday, which was parked at Dooneen Wood on the N21 Limerick road outside Castleisland town.

Anyone with information, or who travelled the route yesterday and has dash cam footage, is being asked to come forward.

Advertisement

Donie Geaney, whose family runs Crag Cave, says he will have to foot the cost of replacing the equipment if it's not recovered.

He describes his reaction when he had heard what happened.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus