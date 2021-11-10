Advertisement
CPO for Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme published

Nov 10, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
CPO for Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme published
Irish Water has published a Compulsory Purchase Order for the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme.

The schedule includes the acquisition of a parcel of land, a permanent wayleave, permanent rights of way and temporary working area in Clashnagarrane

All of the lands involved in this CPO are owned by one person.

Irish Water has submitted the CPO to An Bord Pleánala, which will decide whether or not to confirm the order.

In September, Irish Water told Killarney Municipal District councillors that construction on the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme would begin before the end of next year, subject to the lands being secured.

 

