COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past week

There were COVID increases in five of the six Kerry local electoral areas over the past week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday, there were 1,645 cases confirmed in the county, up over 180 cases on this time last week.

The Listowel LEA, with 264 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the county of 920.

The Corca Dhuibhne LEA, with 135 cases, has a rate of 952, while Castleisland LEA has a rate of 1,090, after 187 cases.

Tralee LEA now stands at 1,135 after 375 cases were reported over the past fortnight, while Killarney has a rate of 1,172 after 347 cases.

The Kenmare LEA has the highest rate in the county: the area recorded 337 cases over the past 14 days, an increase of 37 cases on last week’s total. The area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,345.