COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in Kerry

Apr 25, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 vaccination clinics taking place in Kerry
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry this week.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting the clinics for all adults and children over the age of six months.

They’ll take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Saturday.

People aged over 12 can get their vaccination between 9.15am and 1.15pm and 2pm to 3pm tomorrow, while children aged five to 11 can get vaccinated from 3pm to 4pm tomorrow.

Clinics will also run on Saturday; people aged over 12 can get their vaccination between 9.15am and 1.15pm and 2pm to 3pm ON Saturday (April 29th), while children aged six months to four years can get vaccinated from 3pm to 3.30pm on Saturday.

 

