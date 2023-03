COVID-19 vaccination clinics for all adults and children over 6-months-old will take place in Kerry this weekend.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is hosting the clinics at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

The vaccination centre is available on Saturday (March 11th) from 9:15am-1:15pm for people aged 12 and older and 2pm-4:30pm for children aged six months to four years.

More information can be found on www.hse.ie.