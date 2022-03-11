COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry this week

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry over the next few days.

The appointments are available on today from 3.45pm-7.15pm, tomorrow Saturday from 12pm-4pm and Sunday from 9.15am-4pm.

People can book their first or second vaccine doses if they're aged 12 and older; booster vaccinations are also available to book on hse.ie.

12–15-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is located at the former BorgWarner site at Monavalley, Tralee.