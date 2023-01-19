Court hears Algerian man stabbed five people during altercation in Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Night

Tralee District Court has been told that an Algerian man struck five people with a knife during the violent altercation in Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Night.

Fouad Mekhazni, with an address of Room 1094 at Hotel Killarney, appeared in person at Tralee District Court with an interpreter present.

He’s charged with one count of violent disorder, and a second count of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury.

The charges which Mr Mekhazni faces relate to the alleged incident of violent disorder in the direct provision centre on the night of January 1st.

Judge David Waters heard the matter again today in order to consider jurisdiction, meaning he wanted to determine if this was better off being heard in the District Court, or a higher court.

Judge Waters asked the arresting garda, Detective Sergeant Nigel Hennessy of Killarney garda station, how severe the offences the state is alleging are.

Sgt Hennessy said that Mr Mekhazni produced a knife, and a photograph of this was then shown to Judge Waters.

Judge Waters asked if Mr Mekhazni threatened anyone with it, and whether he attempted to stab anyone or successfully stabbed anyone.

Sgt Hennessy replied that Mr Mekhazni struck five people with the knife, all of whom suffered stab wounds.

He told the court of the injuries of the first person, which included stab wounds to the left arm, left leg, an incision to the left hand and a partially amputated finger.

Upon hearing this, Judge Waters refused jurisdiction, saying the alleged offences are more suitable to be tried in a higher court.

Mr Mekhazni’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, said his client’s bail application is before the High Court tomorrow, and it’s likely its success will depend on his background check.

Judge Waters remanded him in custody to appear at Tralee District Court again on February 1st via video link, for the book of evidence to be served.

Judge Waters was told the other matters relating to the same incident are to be heard in Killarney on February 7th, and Judge Waters said all these matters may eventually have to be heard together.