Couple accused of assaulting child in Kerry sent forward for trial

Couple sent forward for trial/Court/Vcr/ML

A couple accused of assaulting a child in their care in Kerry has been sent forward for trial in the Circuit Court.

The co-accused husband and wife, who cannot be named for legal reasons, face a total of 68 charges contained in one singular book of evidence.

The charges all relate to one injured party, a female, and the alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2020 in Kerry.

The husband faces 35 counts of sexual assault, while it’s also alleged he beat the child with a stick on eight separate occasions, including once when she was tied to a chair.

The wife faces 12 counts of sexual assault against the alleged victim.

She faces ten other counts which allege she illtreated the child, nine of which relate to alleged force feeding, and one which alleges the child was forced to bite the woman's toenails.

Both are also accused of assaulting the child with a curtain pole, on separate occasions.

The book of evidence was served on the couple, and Judge Marie Keane was told the DPP directed trial on indictment.

The couple will now stand trial in Tralee Circuit Criminal Court at a later date, or be sentenced in the Circuit Court if they enter a signed plea.

The couple were remanded on continuing bail to the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.