County supporting Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day in aid of SVP

People are wearing their favourite Christmas jumpers today to help raise funds for St Vincent De Paul Kerry.

Individuals, businesses and schools are all supporting Radio Kerry’s annual Christmas Jumper Day.

Over the past nine years almost €165,000 has been raised for the charity, which assists people in need in the county in various ways, including through food vouchers, hampers, with utility bills and education costs

Martin and his family, who live in South Kerry, have been helped by St Vincent De Paul after he was laid-off and they struggled to pay rent and bills.

SVP made him aware of grants that are available and also put him in touch with other services like MABS to help him better budget and manage his finances in the future.

Martin says the help SVP Kerry has provided him has been invaluable:

How to donate:

• Drop your donation into the SVP donation box at your local Quinlan’s Fish Shops and Seafood bars in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin and Caherciveen, who are our radio and online partner.

• At any of SVP’s Vincent stores countywide – there are 11 in total

• Through the Radio Kerry website