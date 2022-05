Motorists are being warned of long delays on the main Tralee to Castleisland road this afternoon.

Gardaí say there’s a tailback of approximately half an hour both ways on the N21, as the Kingdom County Fair takes place in Ballymacelligott this afternoon.

The first in-person fair since 2019 is on in Ballymacthomas, between the N21 and the N22.

People are being advised to avoid the area if at all possible.