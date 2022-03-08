Advertisement
County councillor predicts rise of hitch-hiking due to fuel costs

Mar 8, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor predicts many young people will start hitch-hiking due to rising petrol and diesel costs.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae described on Twitter how he came across a student thumbing for a lift between Tralee and Killarney yesterday.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the student told him he’d given up driving due to the soaring cost of fuel.

Despite working in the evenings, the 19-year-old told Cllr Healy-Rae he couldn’t afford to fill his car to travel to work.

Jackie Healy-Rae says fuel costs are unaffordable in every sector of society, not just for young people.

 

