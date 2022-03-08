County councillor predicts rise of hitch-hiking due to fuel costs

A Kerry County Councillor predicts many young people will start hitch-hiking due to rising petrol and diesel costs.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae described on Twitter how he came across a student thumbing for a lift between Tralee and Killarney yesterday.

Cllr Healy-Rae says the student told him he’d given up driving due to the soaring cost of fuel.

Despite working in the evenings, the 19-year-old told Cllr Healy-Rae he couldn’t afford to fill his car to travel to work.

Jackie Healy-Rae says fuel costs are unaffordable in every sector of society, not just for young people.