Advertisement
News

County Clean Up to take place tomorrow

Apr 1, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
County Clean Up to take place tomorrow County Clean Up to take place tomorrow
One of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county will take place next month as the annual County Clean Up returns after a two-year absence. The 10th annual County Clean Up will take place on Saturday, 2nd April and a call is going out to individuals and communities to take part and help to make the county spick and span and to give Kerry a fresh look in time for summer. At the Launch at Kerry County Buildings were from left, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Cllr. Jimmy Moloney, Tadgh Healy KWD, main sponsor, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, and Eamon Cunninghan, Environmental Officer, Kerry County Council. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
Share this article

The Kerry County Clean Up is taking place tomorrow, April 2nd after a two year absence.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney, is encouraging community and voluntary groups to participate and clean the county up, ahead of the summer months.

Advertisement

He's advising road users to slow down and drive with care tomorrow, as there will likely be litter-picking volunteers out and about throughout the day

It’ll take place at full capacity for the first time in three years with almost 5,000 volunteers having registered.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus