County Clean Up to take place tomorrow

The Kerry County Clean Up is taking place tomorrow, April 2nd after a two year absence.

The County Clean Up is supported by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, and is described as one of the biggest mobilisations of volunteers in the county.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney, is encouraging community and voluntary groups to participate and clean the county up, ahead of the summer months.

He's advising road users to slow down and drive with care tomorrow, as there will likely be litter-picking volunteers out and about throughout the day

It’ll take place at full capacity for the first time in three years with almost 5,000 volunteers having registered.