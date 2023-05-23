Council’s offer to purchase St Clare’s Convent in Kenmare accepted

An offer by Kerry County Council to purchase the St Clare’s Convent in Kenmare has been accepted.

In February, the Sisters of St Clare, commonly known as the Poor Clares, announced they would be leaving the town.

The religious congregation said it no longer has sufficient numbers to maintain a presence in the parish.

The council had been engaging with The Sisters of Saint Clare since in relation to the convent.

Kerry County Council’s offer to acquire the convent through private sale has been accepted.

It must now go through conveyancing and the normal governance required for an acquisition by the council, however, it’s hoped the sale can be successfully concluded.