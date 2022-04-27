Councillors vote against several Planning Regulator recommendations in County Development Plan

Councillors have voted against several suggestions from the Planning Regulator relating to population allocation and the changing of town statuses.

The regulator proposed that Miltown be repositioned from a Regional Town to a District Town in the 2022-2028 County Development Plan, which councillors fought against.

It was also proposed to reduce the population allocation of Farranfore, something which councillors said would force people into the bigger towns like Tralee and Killarney.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea insisted that the County Development Plan was quickly becoming the plan of the Planning Regulator and councillors voted against the adoption of the recommendations.