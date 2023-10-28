Advertisement
Councillors to write to RCSI requesting rural GP scholarship scheme for young doctors

Oct 28, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Elected councillors will write to the Royal College of Surgeons to request a rural GP scholarship scheme for young doctors.

It follows a motion at the recent full council meeting from Mayor of Kerry and Tralee Fianna Gael councillor, Jim Finucane.

Cllr Finucane raised the motion that the RCSI introduce the scheme, which would contribute towards the participants studies and accommodation.

He says such an initiative would see newly qualified doctors work in rural practices for a specified number of years after the completion of their studies.

Cllr Finucane says similar schemes have operated successfully in other countries and that local authorities used to have such an initiative in place at one time.

He says there remains a difficulty getting newly qualified health professionals to remain in Ireland, and added such a scheme would benefit the newly qualified professional, rural GP practices and the health system in the country.

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Aoife Thornton.

She added she’s seen instances across Kerry where retiring GPs have not been replaced and people went without medical support or service in the areas for a time.

Cllr Thornton says it’s vital such scenarios are not repeated and every means must be explored to insure this.

