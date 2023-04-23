Advertisement
Councillors to write to government requesting working-holiday scheme for Irish Diaspora

Apr 23, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to government requesting working-holiday scheme for Irish Diaspora
Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne councillors will write to the Minister for Enterprise requesting a scheme targeting the Irish Diaspora to fill tourism vacancies in Kerry.

The motion was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald, at the recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the tourism sector in the county is finding it increasingly difficult to fill positions.

He says by targeting the Irish Diaspora, it would benefit all parties; not only would the roles be filled but the initiative would also promote holidaying and working in Ireland.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald.

