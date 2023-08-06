Councillors to write to Department of Transport requesting immediate review of driving test wait times

Elected councillors will write to the Department of Transport asking for a review of driving tests waiting lists.

It follows a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he contacted the department on behalf of a constituent who had been attempting to book a test in March.

He received a response in June, advising that it was estimated they would receive an invitation to apply for the test in September.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the delays are inexcusable, and while he appreciates moves to employ more testers have been made, he says much more has to be done.