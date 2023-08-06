Advertisement
News

Councillors to write to Department of Transport requesting immediate review of driving test wait times

Aug 6, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to Department of Transport requesting immediate review of driving test wait times Councillors to write to Department of Transport requesting immediate review of driving test wait times
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

Elected councillors will write to the Department of Transport asking for a review of driving tests waiting lists.

It follows a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, at the recent full council meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald says he contacted the department on behalf of a constituent who had been attempting to book a test in March.

Advertisement

He received a response in June, advising that it was estimated they would receive an invitation to apply for the test in September.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the delays are inexcusable, and while he appreciates moves to employ more testers have been made, he says much more has to be done.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus