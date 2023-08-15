Advertisement
Councillors to request government review of slurry tank planning in relation to EU regulations

Aug 15, 2023 11:14 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to request government review of slurry tank planning in relation to EU regulations Councillors to request government review of slurry tank planning in relation to EU regulations
Elected councillors will write to the government requesting a review of the planning process for slurry tanks, in relation to EU regulations.

It follows a motion from Fine Gael councillor, Aoife Thornton, at the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Thornton says farmers are being asked to comply with EU and environmental laws and then subjected to environmental objections; leading to delays for up to a year.

She says a streamed lined planning process and increase in on-farm slurry storage - would give greater spreading options to farmers, maximizing potential growth and reducing their carbon footprint.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Michael Foley and supported by Mayor Jim Finucance.

